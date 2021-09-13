AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report sales of $34.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.70 million. AxoGen reported sales of $33.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $136.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.90 million to $136.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $157.30 million, with estimates ranging from $155.60 million to $159.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,250,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,020,000 after acquiring an additional 636,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 531,628 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,813,000 after purchasing an additional 418,278 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $5,462,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 475,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXGN stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.50 million, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.73. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

