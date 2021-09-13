AXT Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,734 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,023% compared to the average daily volume of 223 call options.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AXT by 10.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AXT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 18.8% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 16.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

AXTI traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 120,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,392. The stock has a market cap of $327.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXT will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

