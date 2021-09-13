Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ (AYLA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. The company has a market cap of $186.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -0.69. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.10). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,096.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,184,000. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

