Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 249,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 130,164 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 557.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 659,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 558,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

BBD opened at $4.00 on Monday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 8.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBD. Scotiabank lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

