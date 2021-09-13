BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
BDORY opened at $5.59 on Monday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91.
About BANCO DO BRASIL/S
Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.