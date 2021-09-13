Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Shares of BFC opened at $68.20 on Thursday. Bank First has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $522.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.11.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12. Bank First had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Analysts predict that Bank First will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank First by 52.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Bank First in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Bank First by 33.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Bank First in the second quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

