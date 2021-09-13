Bank of America Boosts PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $35.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PWSC. Raymond James assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on PowerSchool from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

