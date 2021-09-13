Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.6% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 71,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,301,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,875,000 after buying an additional 110,787 shares during the period. South State Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 374,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 94,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,181,184. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $343.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

