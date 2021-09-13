Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,546,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,923 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.8% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $63,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 12.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.75. 1,087,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,181,184. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

