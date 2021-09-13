Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

AXAHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AXA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. AXA has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $28.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

