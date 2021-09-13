Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PUK. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prudential from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. Prudential has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the first quarter worth $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the first quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

