Barry Irvin Purchases 10,000 Shares of Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) Stock

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) insider Barry Irvin acquired 10,000 shares of Bega Cheese stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.53 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of A$55,300.00 ($39,500.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Bega Cheese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

Bega Cheese Limited engages in receiving, processing, manufacturing, and distributing dairy and other food-related products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Branded and Bulk. The Branded segment manufactures bulk ingredients into value added consumer products for internal or external brands.

