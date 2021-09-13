Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Basf from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a €72.00 ($84.71) price target (down previously from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

OTCMKTS BASFY traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.35. 132,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. Basf has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $21.77.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23.80 billion during the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. Research analysts expect that Basf will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

