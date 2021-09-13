Beacon Market Cap Reaches $1.07 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $6,400.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001328 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00020961 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001928 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000741 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

