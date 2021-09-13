Bella Protocol (BEL) Trading Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $89.47 million and approximately $22.71 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00004165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00058900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00153829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00042628 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

