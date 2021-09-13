Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 6,220 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,319,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,773 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,110,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,189,000 after purchasing an additional 829,564 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,825,000 after purchasing an additional 717,673 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.43) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.