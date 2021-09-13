Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 5.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of FLO opened at $23.55 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

