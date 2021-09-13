Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

OXY opened at $24.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

