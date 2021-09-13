Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $400,000 in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.99. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

