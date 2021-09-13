Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $24.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

