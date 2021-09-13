Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 175.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $32.74 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $34.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.74.

