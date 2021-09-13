BENQI (QI) Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $57.25 million and $13.76 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded up 6% against the dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00076959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00122552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.47 or 0.00174360 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,037.54 or 1.00076525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.69 or 0.07152153 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.14 or 0.00900247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002970 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

