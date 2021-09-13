Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €106.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €88.55 ($104.17).

KGX stock opened at €88.46 ($104.07) on Thursday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business’s 50-day moving average is €89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.65.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

