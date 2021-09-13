Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €317.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €287.00 ($337.65) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Munchener Ruckvers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €278.33 ($327.45).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

