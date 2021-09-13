Berenberg Bank Lowers Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) to Hold

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CRNCY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.16 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cairn Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $5.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.19. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

