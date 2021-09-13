Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $35.30 on Monday. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $762,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,609,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,629 shares of company stock worth $15,637,552 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after buying an additional 3,651,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,058 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,128 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,235 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after purchasing an additional 794,914 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.