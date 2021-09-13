Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.63

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.63 and last traded at $34.69, with a volume of 12646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $1,508,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $140,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,783.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,629 shares of company stock valued at $15,637,552 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. Tower House Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower House Partners LLP now owns 596,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,547,000 after purchasing an additional 313,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 5,165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 653,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 641,022 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

