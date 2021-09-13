Bessemer Securities LLC Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 39.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 40,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 28.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,368,000 after purchasing an additional 31,517 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 415.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $358.22. 46,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,349. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $210.18 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.11.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

