Bessemer Securities LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Match Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTCH. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Match Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth $9,714,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Match Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,321,000 after acquiring an additional 303,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,281,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTCH stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.28. The company had a trading volume of 151,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,717. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.61 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.44, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.69 and a 200 day moving average of $148.27.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

