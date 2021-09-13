Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bessemer Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

NYSE:LH traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $297.13. 8,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,494. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $176.49 and a 1-year high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.03 and a 200 day moving average of $271.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

