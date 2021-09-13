Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2,334.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,801 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the quarter. Best Buy makes up 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Best Buy stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.36. The company had a trading volume of 60,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,845. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.39.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

