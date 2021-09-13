Betterment LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Betterment LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,316,000 after acquiring an additional 418,973 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,473 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 43,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares during the period.

SCHE traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $31.82. 20,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,449. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

