Betterment LLC Has $16.31 Million Position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM)

Betterment LLC reduced its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 25.80% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $16,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 1,371.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $1,089,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GMOM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $31.84.

