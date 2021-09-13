Betterment LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Betterment LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 94.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period.

SPEM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.26. 21,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,651. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

