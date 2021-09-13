Betterment LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Betterment LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 124,304 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 131,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 55,840 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

FIXD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.11. 204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,955. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

