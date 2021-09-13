Betterment LLC Purchases 120,840 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $1,271,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.85. 3,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

