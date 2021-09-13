Betterment LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,136,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.6% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Betterment LLC owned 2.99% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $478,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,820,000 after acquiring an additional 502,900 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,797,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,871,000 after acquiring an additional 259,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,951,000 after acquiring an additional 726,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,890,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,083,000 after acquiring an additional 156,411 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 22,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

