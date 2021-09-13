BHZ Capital Management LP Has $561,000 Stake in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.57% of HMN Financial worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in HMN Financial by 50.2% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 270,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 90,536 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 103.9% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 92.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 1,094.9% during the first quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the second quarter worth $438,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMNF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.77. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,173. HMN Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $110.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.16.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.58%.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

