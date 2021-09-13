BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 13,186 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

BHZ Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,186 shares during the quarter. RBB Bancorp comprises approximately 1.9% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.09% of RBB Bancorp worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Stephens cut RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

RBB stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.77. 31 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,226. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.75 million. Research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

