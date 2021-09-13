BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 13,793 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,793 shares during the period. SmartFinancial accounts for approximately 1.2% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 17.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of SMBK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,166. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $377.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.77.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $32.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.