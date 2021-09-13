BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 400 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

BHZ Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Plumas Bancorp were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 99.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLBC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.95. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,283. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 16.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michonne R. Ascuaga bought 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.83 per share, with a total value of $26,673.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

