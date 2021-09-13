Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

NYSE:BIG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,285. Big Lots has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

