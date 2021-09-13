Binance Coin (BNB) Price Hits $399.51 on Top Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion and $2.32 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $399.51 or 0.00889928 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
