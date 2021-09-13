Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Holdings Cut by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne makes up about 1.1% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,562 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,086,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,041,000 after purchasing an additional 20,929 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,641,000 after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $3.88 on Monday, hitting $512.91. 302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,312. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $479.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $521.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.91.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $5,072,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total transaction of $3,503,797.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,445 shares of company stock worth $30,456,610. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

