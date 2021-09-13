Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $75,451.76 and $71.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00020073 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001542 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001238 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000741 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.