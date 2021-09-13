Bitcoin Private (BTCP) One Day Volume Tops $359.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002577 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and $359.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.95 or 0.00276948 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00140700 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00175577 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000655 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

