BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $1,710.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000836 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 211.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,926,318 coins and its circulating supply is 4,714,864 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.