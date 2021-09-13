BitGreen (BITG) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges. BitGreen has a market cap of $3.00 million and $3,511.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00050245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00117756 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.71 or 0.00578535 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000951 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00018322 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00044234 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About BitGreen

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

