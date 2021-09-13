BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of MUI opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

