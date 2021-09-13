BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of MUI opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.
About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund
