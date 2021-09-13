BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.31% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

